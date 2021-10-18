Early Morning Shooting at Grambling State University Leaves One Dead and Seven Others Injured

Grambling State University – At approximately 1:30 a.m., Grambling State University Police Department requested Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division (LSP CID) to investigate a shooting that occurred on campus near the T.H Harris Auditorium.

The initial investigation revealed that there was a shooting on campus in which eight victims were shot. One victim has been pronounced dead and the other victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Of the eight victims, one is a current student at Grambling.

LSP is requesting assistance in locating a suspect or suspects in this shooting. Any information, even the smallest detail, could be of value in this investigation.

This investigation is active and on-going, further information will be released when its available.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000 or your local law enforcement agency.

LSP CID is still actively investigation the shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. This shooting is separate and believed to be unrelated to the shooting that occurred today. A suspect has been identified in the October 13 shooting, Jatavious Carroll, a.k.a “Rabbit” is still wanted for his involvement. Anyone with information regarding the incident or Carroll’s whereabouts is also asked to contact Troop F at 318-345-0000 or local law enforcement. Carroll has an active warrant for second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and possessing a weapon/firearm on school property.