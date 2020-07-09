Thursday, July 9, 2020
Early morning homicide arrest

Meagan Glover

Alexandria, La. (July 9, 2020) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred at approximately 6:15 a.m.in the 700 block of Monroe Street. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Emanuwell Means, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with 2nd degree murder and felony theft (5,000-25,000).

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-509

