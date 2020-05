The Natchitoches Times reports early this morning Natchitoches Fire Department received a call about a several buildings on fire on Front Street.

https://www.natchitochestimes.com/2020/04/30/update-on-front-street-fire/?fbclid=IwAR0LN3koKvU7DgiSpV8C2kmBfPPXubRAh2QmpTR7wuOeMIP9D-4zEycTuQA