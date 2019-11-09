Effective Wednesday afternoon, the The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has closed the public bridge on Business Highway US 165 in Pineville due to the condition of the bridge.

The location of the bridge on what is known as Military Highway is along Greenwood Park Memorial Cemetery and just past Pineville Christian Church.

According to Erin Buchanan, Public Information Officer for DOTD, around 4,100 vehicles per day use the bridge. She also said that DOTD has a project scheduled to go to bid in February 2020 to replace the bridge and that it would remain closed until that project is complete. The sidewalk portion of the bridge had already been closed to pedestrians.

Assistant District Administrator Rhett Desselle said that repair and replacement will be an “at-grade crossing,” which means there will no longer be an overpass above the KCS railroad tracks, but there will be a railroad crossing at ground level with the usual gate, lights and signals.

There is no word right now of how long that project would take.

In the meantime, drivers who normally take that route through Pineville can consider the following detours:

Northbound Traffic:

Turn North onto LA 3100 (Donahue Ferry Rd), Turn East onto LA 3100 (Griffith St), Turn North onto US 167 (Pineville Expressway), Take exit ramp for LA 3144 (Edgewood Dr.), Turn West onto LA 3144 (Edgewood Dr.), Turn North onto US 165 Business (Military Highway)

Southbound Traffic:

Turn East onto LA 3144 (Edgewood Dr.) Turn South onto US 167 (Pineville Expressway) Take exit for LA 28/LA 3100 Turn West onto LA 3100 (Griffith St), Turn South onto LA 3100 (Donahue Ferry Rd), Turn North onto US 165 Business (Military Highway)

SAFETY REMINDER:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

MORE INFORMATION:

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at www.511la.org. Additionally, you can follow the Traffic Management Center on Twitter: (@Alex Traffic). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov and the DOTD Facebook page.