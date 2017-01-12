E-Lab accepting kindergarten applications

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State University Elementary Lab School is accepting applications for the 2017-2018 Kindergarten Draw. All applications must be submitted by Friday, March 24 at noon.

Applications are available to download & print from nsuelab.com and are also available in the school office. A current utility bill showing proof of residency is required with the application. Tuition for Elementary Lab School is $1,875 annually and must be paid by April 30 of the attending school year. A $100 supply fee is due upon enrollment.

For more information about E-Lab’s enrollment policies, please visit nsuelab.com.