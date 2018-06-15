E.Coli Found in Alexandria Water System, Boil Advisory Issued

(Press Release) June 15, 2018, Alexandria (Updated @ 10:39am) – Escherichia coli bacteria were found in the water supply on 6/12/18 and 6/13/18. Samples taken at 5212 Rue Verdun and 78A Versailles initially tested positive for Total Coliforms and E. coli. Follow-up sampling for 78A Versailles site tested negative but follow-up samples for 5212 Rue Verdun tested positive for E.coli. These bacteria can make you sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.

Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains). It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process.

There is no readily identifiable cause for apparent contamination. There have been no breaks or loss of pressure in the distribution system (pipes), residual chlorine disinfection levels are well above the EPA required minimums, and there has been no failure in the water treatment process.

What should I do? What does this mean?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

E.Coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking this water.

What is being done?

Out of an abundance of caution, the water main in the affected area along Rue Verdun is being disinfected overnight. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within the next five (5) hours.

For more information, please contact Michael Marcotte, Director of Utilities at 318-449-5008 or P.O. Box 71, Alexandria, LA 71309-0071. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.