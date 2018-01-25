The third annual Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournament will take place on Toledo Bend Lake on Saturday, March 24. First prize is $7,000. The event will also include raffles, DJ, bounce house for children, food and more. Funds raised will support the Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Foundation, which awards a scholarship to Northwestern State University students who are members of the NSU Fishing Team.

Anglers can register by accessing a printable entry form at dylankylepoche.com and mailing the form to Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 74, Natchitoches, LA 71458. Mail-in registration must be received by March 22. On-site registration will take place from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 23 at Toledo Town and Tackle and from 4:30-6:30 a.m. Saturday, March 24 at the Cypress Bend Boat Launch. Fishing starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. March 24. Rules and regulations are printed on the entry form.

Contact Burt Poche at (318) 652-3176 or (318) 652-7192 for more information.

The deadline to apply for the Dylan Kyle Poche Fishing Scholarship is April 15. Scholarships will be presented to two freshmen from Natchitoches, Sabine, Rapides, Caddo, Bossier, Winn, Grant or DeSoto parishes who join the NSU Fishing Team with preference given to those who participate in the Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Tournament.

The NSU Fishing Team is open to all students and taps into the growing popularity of organized competitive bass fishing. The team competes in FLW, B.A.S.S. and Collegiate Bass circuits.

Poche was born March 10, 1997, and was an avid outdoorsman who joined the Natchitoches Central High School Fishing Team and was an accomplished angler. After graduating from NCHS with honors in 2015, he enrolled at NSU to pursue a bachelor’s degree and joined the fishing team in the hopes of eventually becoming a professional angler. Poche tragically lost his life on Jan. 31, 2016.

More information about Poche and the tournament is available at dylankylepoche.com. Information the NSU Fishing Team is available at beademon.com/fishing. To apply for a scholarship through the NSU Foundation, visit northwesternalumni.com/form or contact Kelly Krouse at kayk@nsula.edu or (318) 357-4248.