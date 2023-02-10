Dylan Crews Donates NIL Money to the Network of Families Helping Families Resource Centers to Support Children with Disabilities and Special Health Care Needs

The projected number one draft choice in the national baseball league, Dylan Crews of LSU invites

everyone to participate in his Home Run Derby Challenge during the entire LSU Baseball Season.

Number 3 led the LSU Tigers with 22 of the 114 home runs in the 2022 season and hopes to continue his

hitting streak into the 2023 season.

Dylan has stolen the hearts of many families of children with disabilities and special health care needs by

inviting them to be his guest at LSU baseball games. For some families, it’s the first time they have ever

attended a game in Alex Box stadium.

Now he wants to leave a larger Louisiana legacy and will do so by donating $100 for every home run he

hits to the Network of Families Helping Families Centers. His parents will donate $100 for every home

run his teammates hit.

Individuals can participate by pledging to donate a specific dollar amount for every home run hit or by

making a single donation.

The Families Helping Families centers are located throughout Louisiana and provides free support to

families impacted by disabilities or special health care needs.

We are thrilled Dylan has decided to use his NIL money to support such an important network of

centers.

Pledges and donations should be made at www.dc3homerunderby.org. Families Helping Families

Centers are IRS 501(c)3 charitable organizations.