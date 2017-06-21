Two Arrested for DWI Seat Swapping

Press Release – On June 17, around 3:00 am, APD traffic officers were patrolling Jackson Street, near MacArthur Drive, when one officer saw a truck strike the median near Chick-Fil-A. The officer passed the vehicle and saw a man in the driver’s seat, then turned around and got behind the truck. While waiting at the red light, the officer saw the truck’s brake lights turn on, followed by the reverse lights coming on and off, indicating the truck had been in park, then put in drive. The officer initiated a traffic stop, with the suspect driver taking a few blocks to stop, near the intersection of Jackson Street and Texas Avenue. Another officer arrived on scene to assist with the stop.

When officers made contact with the vehicle, a woman was in the driver’s seat, and claimed she had been driving. The investigating officers determined that the woman had swapped positions with the man who had been driving the truck. Finding that the rear occupant of the truck had been driving when the officers initially saw the truck jump the median, they began a DWI investigation of that subject. Ultimately, this subject, identified as Christopher Chaffin, 30, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with DWI-3rd Offense, Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, Open Container, No Seat Belt, Driving Under Suspension, and Obstruction of Justice. The female who swapped seats with him was identified as Venus Windham, 22, of Ball, and was charged with Obstruction of Justice, No Seat Belt, Open Container, and Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle. Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

APD would like to remind the public that attempting to conceal evidence in a crime (for example, swapping seats with a drunk driver) is a felony.