‘Duffle of Dreams’ and Cane’s partner in fundraiser for foster care youth

“It’s more than a feeling. This is what we are called to do, to help one another out.’

Raising Canes of Cottingham Expressway partnered alongside Duffle of Dreams because it fits into their motto “One Love.”

“Child welfare happens to be one of the pillars of our focus whenever we do these active community involvement things,” said restaurant leader Jacob Williams. “’Duffle of Dreams’” is absolutely one of the perfect organizations to partner with”

Duffle of Dreams is a non-profit that helps aid the foster care community in areas of need.

“We build duffel bags that are filled with necessities like hygiene items, toiletries, teddy bears, blankets, school supplies, anything that we can help make their journey easy, that they can bring along their way through their fostering journey and something that they can call their own,” said founder Danielle Poteet.

The partnership between Canes and ‘Duffle of Dreams’ started in a celebrity softball game earlier this year and extended to a fundraiser at the restaurant today, says Poteet.

“They are giving 15% of all sales,” said Poteet. “If you mentioned ‘Duffle of Dreams’ at check out to the charity.”

Word of Chicken and Charity brings in a crowd from afar like Houma resident Stan Kidder. Kidder says he made the trip because of the close experience he has with the foster care system.

“My brother in-law is next door to me right here in his truck and they foster parents,” said Kidder. “To see the foster kids that come through their home is humbling. You know, it’s a humbling experience because I learn just as much from these kids coming off the street as what I did learning from them or anybody else.”

The combination of good food and cause makes the meal that much more enjoyable.

“One I love children, but also, I mean, obviously children need food just like we do,” said CENLA resident Brooke Bardwell.. The fact that it’s

Canes also helps because I love chicken.”

For information on how to support ‘Duffle of Dreams’ email contact@duffelofdreams.org or call 318-880-7401. ‘Duffle of Dreams’ next public fundraiser is July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buhlow Airport for a charity fly-in.