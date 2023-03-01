Duck Commander’s Al Robertson to speak at C3 on pro-life issues

Louisiana Christian University will hold its third Christ Church Culture event of the spring semester with Al and Lisa Robertson on Monday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Guinn Auditorium.

The Robertsons are better known as part of the “Duck Dynasty” family from West Monroe, but their work in pro-life advocacy will be the focus of the C3 event.

“LCU is pleased to host Alan Robertson for a C3 Seminar focused on pro-life initiatives,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer. “His insight will underscore the commitment of the University to protecting the lives of the unborn consistent with our biblical foundation.”

Since the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, which shifted authority over abortion rights back to the states, Wildcats for Life President Abigail Shields, a senior management and marketing major from Deville, said there has been a significant decrease in pro-life activism.

“This time is crucial because states are still implementing their responses to this change,” Shields said. “In order to reignite awareness on LCU’s campus, we wanted to have well known pro-life activists come and share their personal testimony.”

Now is not the time for Christians to rest, Al Robertson said.

“From our perspective, the pro-life movement needs to increase their involvement,” he said. “More people in states like Louisiana will be looking for help and assistance because abortion is not an option. We need to be able to provide the alternatives they need now—where the pregnancy centers are, information about adoption and fostering. The Christian community at large needs to step up.”

Austin Cader, vice president of Wildcats for Life, was able to connect with the Robertsons and invited them to come and share their personal story.

“We hope that through this event, LCU students recognize the importance of actively standing for life,” Shields said. “We also aspire for the promotion of our group, so students who are struggling with an unplanned pregnancy know they are not alone. We are here to support them and aid them in getting the resources they need.”

Together, the Robertsons wrote A New Season: A Robertson Family Love Story of Brokenness and Redemption in 2015, about the struggles they have faced and how—through faith, prayer and love—they have persevered.

The event is free and open to the public.