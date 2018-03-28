Dry Prong Woman Asleep in Middle of Road

Local Headlines Top Stories 

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car in the middle of the road at an intersection.  When Cpl. Dan McClung arrived, he located a lady asleep in the driver’s seat, blocking traffic.  K9 Buffy, alerted to the vehicle, and Cpl. McClung found a bags of crystal methamphetamine that were packaged to sell, digital scales, multiple smoking pipes and Suboxone strips.

Rebecca Nugent, 47-years-old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Distribute C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), 3rd offense Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Obstruction of a Roadway, and Possession of C.D.S. III (Suboxone).

