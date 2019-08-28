Dry Prong men arrested after terrorizing, aggravated assault

Two men from Dry Prong have been arrested after terrorizing a couple as they were driving home.

56 year old Kelvin Coutee was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault.

And Coutee’s roommate, 36 year old Brian Green, was arrested for terrorizing and possession of Klonopin.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office the couple was driving home when a man allegedly pointed a gun at them as they drove by and fired a shot over the roof after they arrived at their home.

Deputies responded and found Coutee walking around with a shotgun.

Green’s arrest came after deputies found out that he sent a threatening message to the homeowners.