Dry Prong Man Charged with Meth

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone refusing to leave a house. When Deputy Greg Decker arrived, he met a man in the yard that turned around, placed his hands behind his back and said, “Go ahead and arrest me.” He had a rolled up piece of paper in his possession that he admitted contained crystal methamphetamine.

20-year-old Willis White, II of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (Crystal Methamphetamine) and Remaining After Being Forbidden.