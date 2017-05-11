Local Headlines Top Stories 

Dry Prong Man Charged with Meth

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone refusing to leave a house.  When Deputy Greg Decker arrived, he met a man in the yard that turned around, placed his hands behind his back and said, “Go ahead and arrest me.”  He had a rolled up piece of paper in his possession that he admitted contained crystal methamphetamine.

20-year-old Willis White, II of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (Crystal Methamphetamine) and Remaining After Being Forbidden.

