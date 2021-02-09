Dry Prong Man Arrested

Grant Parish Sheriff’s Corporal Jimmi McCully attempted to stop a vehicle in the Prospect community for a traffic violation and the driver refused to stop.

During the pursuit, the driver forced a patrol car off of the road. The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver ran on foot but was captured and arrested. When drugs were found, he told the deputy, “I’m broke and I was trying to make some extra cash”.

Robert LeBlanc, 43 years old of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of Suboxone, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Operation, Resisting an Officer, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.