Dry Prong man arrested on Meth charges

On July 10th , 2020, agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received information from the public that a subject, later identified as Harold Steven Foster, was possibly trafficking methamphetamine into Rapides Parish. Agents initiated their investigation, conducting surveillance on Foster. Through their investigation, agents made contact with Foster and he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, digital scales and over $15,000.00 in cash. As their investigation unfolded, agents were able to link evidence that the currency in Fosters possession was going to be used in the purchase of more methamphetamine to be brought into Rapides Parish. Foster was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for possession CDSII with intent to distribute. Foster was released on July 13th on a $10,000.00 bond.

RADE agents say their investigation is still ongoing.

Arrestee: Harold Steven Foster, 44