Dry Prong man arrested for False Impersonation of a Peace Officer

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone sending inappropriate text messages to someone in the Williana community.

While on the way to meet with the complainant, the deputy passed a man that was walking that matched the description of the person that was sending the messages.

When the deputy stopped to speak to the person, the deputy was told, “Man you know me, I’m Agent Beavers with the United States Marshal’s Service.”

Adam Beavers, 37 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for False Impersonation of a Peace Officer, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Remaining After Being Forbidden, and Violation of a Protective Order.