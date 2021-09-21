Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Dry Prong man arrested for False Impersonation of a Peace Officer

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone sending inappropriate text messages to someone in the Williana community.

While on the way to meet with the complainant, the deputy passed a man that was walking that matched the description of the person that was sending the messages.

When the deputy stopped to speak to the person, the deputy was told, “Man you know me, I’m Agent Beavers with the United States Marshal’s Service.”

Adam Beavers, 37 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for False Impersonation of a Peace Officer, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Remaining After Being Forbidden, and Violation of a Protective Order.

You May Also Like

Colfax man dies in single vehicle crash

Jacque Murphy

Jena Woman Dies in Crash

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Menard Prepares for 16th Theatre Production

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *