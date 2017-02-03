Dry Prong Man Arrested for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

(Press Release) An investigation by Deputy Eric Carter of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Tier III sex offender for failing to register as a sex offender in Grant Parish. David Allen Joy, 22 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Sheriff Steven McCain would like to remind everyone to sign up for the free sex offender notification service that comes directly from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office. You can sign up at: www.offenderwatch.com.