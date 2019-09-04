Dry Prong man arrested for disturbance, attempting to disarm officer

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a disturbance in the Prospect community, which led to the arrest of 26 year old Steven Mitchell.

When they responded to the call they learned that Mitchell had thrown a family members clothes into the yard. As Mitchell was being arrested he attempted to grab an officers pistol and remove it from the holster.

Steven Mitchell was arrested for Simple Battery, 2 counts of Disturbing the Peace, Resisting an Officer with Force, Threatening a Public Official, Attempted Disarming of a Peace Officer, Simple Assault, and Criminal Damage to Property.

It was also discovered that Mitchell was wanted on an outstanding warrant.