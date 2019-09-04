Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Dry Prong man arrested for disturbance, attempting to disarm officer

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a disturbance in the Prospect community, which led to the arrest of 26 year old Steven Mitchell.

When they responded to the call they learned that Mitchell had thrown a family members clothes into the yard. As Mitchell was being arrested he attempted to grab an officers pistol and remove it from the holster.

Steven Mitchell was arrested for Simple Battery, 2 counts of Disturbing the Peace, Resisting an Officer with Force, Threatening a Public Official, Attempted Disarming of a Peace Officer, Simple Assault, and Criminal Damage to Property.

It was also discovered that Mitchell was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

You May Also Like

Menard is Proud of Louisiana’s Miss Outstanding Teen

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Menard is Proud of Louisiana’s Miss Outstanding Teen

Employee in DA’s Office Accused of Possible Improprieties

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Employee in DA’s Office Accused of Possible Improprieties

Music Lovers Mourn Loss of Soul Singer

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Music Lovers Mourn Loss of Soul Singer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV