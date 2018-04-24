Dry Prong Man Arrested for Country Club Burglary

Press Release – On April 4th, 2018, deputies responded to a complaint of a burglary that occurred at the Alpine Golf and Country Club. According to initial reports, the complainant stated several golf cart batteries and power tools were stolen from inside of the clubhouses storage shed. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives from the Tioga Sub-station responded to begin their investigation. Detectives began their investigation and through their investigation and evidence gathered at the scene, detectives identified Andrew Michael Mixon as a viable suspect in the case.

During the course of the investigation, Detectives were able to locate pictures from a local recycling company that showed Mixon in possession of the stolen batteries. On April 19th, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Mixon who was already incarcerated in the Rapides Parish Detention Center on other theft charges from an arrest deputies made on April 6th. Mixon was then re-booked on his additional charge of one count Simple Burglary. Mixon was later released on a $7,000.00 bond. Detectives say the investigation is still on going and more arrests are possible.

Arrestee: Andrew Michael Mixon, 26, Dry Prong, LA

Charges: Simple Burglary