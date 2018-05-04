Dry Prong Man Arrested for Business Burglary

Press Release – On April 19th, 2018, a report of a burglary was filed at the Tioga Substation which occurred at 5015 LA 3225, D&J Tire. The complainant stated that numerous items from inside the business as well as a black utility trailer and a Kabota zero turn lawn mower were stolen early in the morning hours. Patrol deputies took the initial report and detectives from the Tioga Sub-station responded to conduct their investigation.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify Robert Edgar Miles, Jr. as a viable suspect. Rapides Detectives, in conjunction with Grant Parish Detectives, obtained search warrants for Miles, Jr.s’ residence in the Liberty Chapel Rd. Dry Prong area of Grant Parish. During the search of Miles Jr.s’ residence, numerous power tools as well as building materials were identified as belonging to D&J Tire, were found in and around the home.

Upon conclusion of the search warrant, GPSO detectives booked Miles, Jr. into the Grant Parish Jail for possession of stolen things, possession CDS ll, possession of firearm with drugs and possession of firearm by convicted felon. Miles, Jr. awaits extradition to Rapides Parish where he will then be booked for Simple Burglary and Theft $5000-$25000.

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests may follow.

Sheriff Hilton would like to extend his thanks to Sheriff McCain and the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.

Arrestee: Robert Miles, Jr., 47

Charges: Simple Burglary, Theft $5000-$25000