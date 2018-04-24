Local Headlines Top Stories 

Dry Prong Man Arrested for Burglaries in Rapides Parish

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – Grant Parish Sheriff’s Detective Bruce Phillips along with Sergeant Josh Daniels were conducting a search warrant at a Dry Prong house in reference to a number of burglaries that had occurred in Rapides Parish.  Not only did they discover over $5,000 worth of stolen items, but also found methamphetamine.

Robert Miles, 47-years-old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

