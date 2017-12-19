Local Headlines Top Stories 

Dry Prong Church Treasurer Steals from Local Church

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a local church that money had been stolen from their checking account.  Detective Ryan James investigated the case and discovered that over $32,000 had been stolen over 8 years by the Church treasurer and her daughter. 

     Amie Meche, 44 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Felony Identity Theft and Felony Forgery.  Annette Slayter, 64 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Felony Theft.

 

