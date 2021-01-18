Monday, January 18, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Dry MLK Day, Warm Temps & Rain On The Way

Karen Williams 0 Comments

A weak cold front is still working its way through the area today. Other than a few clouds, slightly cooler temps, and light to moderate northwest winds, the front did little changes to conditions. Tonight, temps will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeasterly flow returns along with a series of upper-level disturbances. Also, a noticeable warming trend begins on Tuesday. Another weak front is expected to push through Tuesday night. Unlike today’s front, we are likely to see showers as this works through due to an increase in moisture leading up to it.

You May Also Like

Renegade Harley Aims to Help Local Non-Profits

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Traffic in Leesville Expected to Increase Significantly with Closure of 1-10 at Sabine River

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Chamber Infrastructure Chairman Speaks to Rotary Today

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Suddenlink has made an anti-consumer decision to drop CMG stations, including ABC31, KLAX. Call (844) 874-7558 and demand that Suddenlink keep KLAX-TV