Dry MLK Day, Warm Temps & Rain On The Way

A weak cold front is still working its way through the area today. Other than a few clouds, slightly cooler temps, and light to moderate northwest winds, the front did little changes to conditions. Tonight, temps will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeasterly flow returns along with a series of upper-level disturbances. Also, a noticeable warming trend begins on Tuesday. Another weak front is expected to push through Tuesday night. Unlike today’s front, we are likely to see showers as this works through due to an increase in moisture leading up to it.