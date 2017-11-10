Winnfield Man Arrested after Drugs Fall from His Pants at a Local Business

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local business that a customer had something fall from his pants and suspected it to be drugs. When Deputy Jimmi McCully arrived he met the suspect, Christopher Cage, and asked him about it. Cage said that when he went into the restroom, he found the drugs and put them in his pants and he must have dropped them while leaving the business. Deputy McCully discovered that Cage had actually dropped 6 different bags that contained marijuana, ecstasy and methamphetamine.

Christopher Cage, 33 years old, of Winnfield, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of C.D.S. I (Ecstasy), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.