Drugs and a weapon confiscated from convicted felon fleeing from police

On Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 at approximately 4:45 pm, Deputies assigned to the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit were conducting proactive patrols in the Willow Glen Road area when deputies observed the driver of a tan Nissan Altima run the stop sign at 7th Street and Willow Glen. Deputies activated their emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation but the suspect refused to stop, immediately accelerating the vehicle in an attempted to flee.

Deputies continued the pursuit until the suspect, later identified as Dajaun Daqaunterrous Tatum, 25 of Alexandria, jumped out of the moving vehicle with what appeared to be a small rifle in his hands. The vehicle continued on a path through a residents yard, striking a vehicle parked in the yard. Deputies continued to pursue Tatum on foot, continually ordering him to drop the weapon. Tatum threw the weapon in some weeds and continued to run but was caught a short time later by deputies and, after a brief struggle, was taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies recovered the firearm which was identified as a Mini Draco AK-47 pistol, loaded with 60 rounds of 7.62 X 39 ammunition. Deputies also recovered 333 Ecstasy tablets on Tatum.

Civilian video of the vehicle crashing into the parked car at the beginning of the foot pursuit is widely circulating on social media.

Deputies transported a booked Tatum into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on several charges, where he is still being held on a $210,000.00 bond and a Parole Violation. Tatum was convicted in 2020 for Criminal Conspiracy in reference to an Armed Robbery charge.

This was a joint Crime Suppression Operation being conducted with the Alexandria Police Department.

“This type of blatant disregard for others safety is what is so dangerous for the public as well as our deputies and police officers” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We will continue to patrol these areas where we are getting citizen complaints, to help keep their neighborhoods safe. I would like to thank the Alexandria Police Department for their continued support and assistance in our joint Crime Suppression Operation.”

Arrestee: Dajaun Daqaunterrous Tatum, 25

of Alexandria, LA

Charges: 2 counts Running a stop sign

Flight from an Officer

2 counts resisting an officer

Distribution of CDS I (Ecstasy)

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Illegal carrying weapon with drugs

Parole Violation