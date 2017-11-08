Local Headlines Top Stories 

Drug Use in the Presence of a 1 Year Old

     Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of drugs being used in the presence of a child.  When Corporals Dan McClung and Billy Gentry III arrived, they discovered a 1 year old child in the room with an adult along with drugs.  Travis Rush, 26 years old, of 124 David Murrell Road, Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Illegal Use of Drugs in the Presence of a Minor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.   

 

 

 

