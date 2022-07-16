Drug Trafficker from Colfax Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine and a Firearm

DaMarcus Lionell Williams, 29, of Colfax, was sentenced in federal court on drug trafficking and firearms charges. Williams was sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 192 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release.

Williams pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on May 2, 2022. These charges are the result of an arrest of Williams on June 9, 2021 by law enforcement officers with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Task Force. Officers made contact with Williams in Grant Parish, Louisiana, when he arrived on the scene of a traffic stop that was in progress. They recognized Williams and knew that he had an active arrest warrant, and he was arrested pursuant to the warrant.

During the encounter, officers lawfully searched Williams’ vehicle and recovered suspected cocaine in the center console, as well as methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone and buprenorphine hydrochloride pills, a loaded .880 Diamondback pistol, and digital scales, which were all found in different shoe boxes in the vehicle. Williams also had three cell phones in the vehicle. When asked about the drugs and gun that were found, Williams admitted they were his. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement officers conducted a lawful search of Williams’ bedroom at his mother’s residence. During their search, officers found approximately 2.3 grams of suspected marijuana, ammunition, and cash. The methamphetamine was tested by a lab and confirmed to be 416.56 grams of methamphetamine. The suspected cocaine was also tested by a lab and confirmed to be 42.309 grams of cocaine (powder).

Williams has prior felony convictions for possession of a legend drug in 2012, possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2016, and distribution of methamphetamine in 2017. Williams knew that as a convicted felon he was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition.

The case was investigated by the FBI, ATF and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian C. Flanagan and Earl M. Campbell