Drug Arrest

Press Release – On June 10, a few minutes after 5 pm, APD officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Cheney Street. When officers contacted the driver, they observed that he was exhibiting nervous behavior, and asked him to step out of the vehicle. One of the officers saw a plastic baggie hanging out of the driver’s front pocket; upon closer inspection, they found that the baggie contained cocaine, oxycodone and tramadol. Some of the drugs were packaged for distribution. After placing the driver under arrest, the officers found a handgun in the vehicle.

The driver, William Norris, 33, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS II with Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS I-oxycodone, Possession of CDS II-tramadol, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS, and Obstructing a Public Passage. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.