Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone refusing to leave a home. When Corporal T.C. Vice arrived, he discovered much more.

Terry Bilbo, 39 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Entering and Remaining After Being Forbidden, Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts of Contempt of Court, and Felony Parole Violation.