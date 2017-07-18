Local Headlines Top Stories 

Pollock Man Interferes with Investigation then Arrested for Drugs

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance and of someone refusing leave the home after the homeowner told him to leave.  Upon Corporal Dan McClung and Corporal T.C. Vice’s arrival, Tyler Mercer, who lives in the home told the deputies that the person was not there.  Deputies discovered that Mercer was not telling the truth and was helping to hide the person.  The deputies also found Mercer with drugs.

      Tyler Mercer, 26 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), 6 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3rd offense), Interfering with an Investigation, and 2 counts of Resisting an Officer.

 

