Press Release – A traffic stop by Corporal Blake Arrant and his K9 partner, Spec, led to the arrest of Dry Prong man for drug charges.

John Cupp, 34 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) with the Intent to Distrbute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Left of Center, and Felony Probation Violation.