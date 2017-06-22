Local Headlines 

Drug and Gun Arrest

Press Release – On June 14, APD officers executed a search warrant of a residence in the 3700 block of Felker Street. When officers began the search, a subject ran out of the back of the house. Officers pursued and saw the subject throw a plastic bag into the neighboring yard. Upon completing the search, officers located suspected marijuana, crack cocaine and tramadol pills, as well as a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

The subject was identified as Demetrius Celestine, 22, of Alexandria, and was charged with Possession of CDS I-Marijuana, Possession of CDS II, Possession of CDS IV, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

