Pineville Teen Drowns at Indian Creek

The body of Orlando Banks, 18, of Pineville, was recovered from the Indian Creek Reservoir around 5:30 p.m. by emergency personnel.

According to witnesses, Banks was one of four people in a vessel as they approached a rope swing on the bank around 2:30 p.m. One of the occupants on the vessel jumped into the water and swam to shore near the rope swing.

At this time, Banks then jumped into the water and struggled to stay afloat before being submerged. The occupants of the vessel and the person on the bank unsuccessfully attempted to find Banks and get him out of the water.

The occupants on the boat were able to call for help. Banks’ body was found in about 12 feet of water about 40 feet from the bank of the reservoir.