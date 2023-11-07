Drought Hampers Pecan Harvest but not Spirit of Pecan Festival in Colfax

Colfax held its 55th Annual Louisiana Pecan Festival this past weekend, in a year where the Louisiana Farm Bureau says drought drastically reduced the Central Louisiana crop. As ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us, even with the prospect of a not-so-great crop, folks in Colfax still found plenty to celebrate.

Patty Allen Berry grew up in Colfax and has worked at the Pecan Festival since she was a little girl. She lives in Katy Texas now and says the trip back home every year is worth it.

“It’s great fun we come back and see family, friends, high school friends, friends we went to church with, our mommy’s friends our daddy’s friends, you know it’s what it’s all about. It’s community.”

She helps run the Pecan House providing customers with the product for which the festival was named.

More than a 75,000 people turned out for the weekend festival. In the parade which was the center of attention on Saturday there were tractors and bicycles, decorative floats, cheerleaders and dancers, with lots of candy and throws for the onlookers. The festival queens watched it all from the stage on 8th street.

Mathew Mitchell from Boyce says he loves the festive atmosphere.

“I enjoy myself. I come every year. I see a lot of people a lot of bands and the parade and stuff like that. I enjoy coming over here. They have nice food.”

Michell says his favorite is chicken on a stick.

It’s Michelle Anderson’s first time at the festival, showcasing her custom designs business, and she says it’s a blast.

“Seeing all the vendors and all the people in the community coming together, supporting each other, the band is great. The carnival’s behind me that will be later, gets a little loud but I really, really enjoy myself out here.”

The drought has made this a tough year for pecan farmers… and for pecan lovers.

“It’s harder for the farmers of course it’s going to make prices go up but a lot of the farmers still fertilize it they are bigger pecan farmers they are going to fertilize and their going to water so some of those farmers won’t be affected as much.”

She said that for the farmers who couldn’t irrigate the trees next year won’t produce as much. Next year the pecans may be smaller, but the festival is sure to be just as big and Berry will likely be here again in the community she loves.

“People still care about each other people still check on each other, I’ve had hugs today, I lost my husband this year I’ve had hugs today from people I haven’t seen in a long time. I got ‘I’ve been praying for you Patty.’ I mean that’s what community is all about.”