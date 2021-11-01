Monday, November 1, 2021
Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On November 1, 2021, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Alexandria. This crash killed 36-year-old Latreece Sparks of Florien. The initial investigation revealed a 2018 Ford Escape, driven by Sparks, was traveling northbound on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Sparks’ vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree. Sparks, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. In 2021, Troop E has investigated 49 fatal crashes resulting in 51 deaths.

