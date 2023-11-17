Friday, November 17, 2023
Driver Education class to be taught Jan. 2-5

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a 38-hour driver education course Jan. 2-5.  

This course will consist of 30 hours of classroom instruction and a minimum of 8 hours of practice driving (behind-the-wheel instruction). Participants will receive a certificate verifying successful completion of the course. Proof of age must be supplied for those taking the course. They must be 15 years old on or before April 2 to be eligible to enroll in this class. 

The deadline to register for the June session is Friday, Dec. 8. A mandatory parent meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. 

For more information or to register for NSU non-credit programs, go to checkout.nsula.edu or call (800) 376-2422 or (318) 357-6355. Stay up to date on Northwestern State continuing education classes by following on Facebook at facebook.com/NSULA.Continuing Education.

