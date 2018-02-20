Local Headlines Top Stories 

Driver Charged with 3rd DWI after Hitting Pole

Press Release – On February 18, at around 12:45 am, APD officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 700 block of Twin Bridges Road, near Coty Drive.  Officers arrived and found that a single vehicle had crashed, leaving the roadway and colliding with a light pole.  Officers contacted the driver, who appeared to be impaired by some type of intoxicant, and who fell asleep numerous times while officers were trying to talk to him.

Officers conducted a DWI investigation, and placed the driver under arrest for DWI-3rd Offense, as well as Careless Operation of a Vehicle and Driving Under Suspension.

The driver, Nathan Dunn of Boyce, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

