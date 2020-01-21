Driver arrested in fatal bicycle hit and run crash

Louisiana State Police, Troop E

**On January 17, 2020, Troopers arrested Lacey Jade Jordan and charged her with negligent homicide, hit and run, careless operation, and limitations on passing bicycles. She was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail without incident.**

See below for the news release issued on January 9, 2020.

**UPDATE** On January 9, 2020, Troopers were able to identify and locate the vehicle and driver, that fled the fatality crash scene from early this morning. The driver is identified as 27-year-old Lacey Jade Jordan of Oakdale, LA, and the vehicle involved is a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

Rapides Parish – Earlier today, a crash involving a bicycle killed a man from Alexandria, LA.

Troopers responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m., which occurred on U.S. Hwy 165, just south of Alexandria. The crash involved a bicycle, driven by 50-year-old Taurus McQuarn of Alexandria and an unknown vehicle. The unknown vehicle was southbound on U.S. Hwy 165 when it collided with the southbound bicycle. This action resulted in McQuarn being ejected from his bicycle.

McQuarn was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the crash scene. This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information, regarding this crash, is asked to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side of the roadway as possible and obey all traffic laws. No person shall operate any bicycle on a state highway, parish road, or city street any time between sunset and sunrise unless the bicycle is equipped with lamps and reflectors.

Motorists should remain alert at all times and remember the three-foot rule, when passing bicycles. Making good choices, while in motor vehicles, such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop E Troopers have investigated three fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in four fatalities.