Driver w/Child in Car Arrested After Police Chase

Press Release – On May 5, around 7:30 pm, an APD officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Lee Street, near MacArthur Drive, for traffic violations. The driver, later identified as Davis Peterson, initially stopped in the 3400 block of MacArthur Drive, but then refused to exit his vehicle. After briefly yelling out of the window, Peterson started his car and fled the scene toward Sterkx Road. Officers pursued the vehicle, which proceeded down Sterkx Road to North Mall Drive, then toward Broadway Avenue. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the 2700 block of Broadway Avenue.

Officers made contact with Peterson and took him into custody, and at that point discovered there was an 11-month-old child in the front seat of the vehicle. Peterson was charged with Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, Red Light Violation, No Insurance, Driving Under Suspension, No Child Restraint, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. He was also charged with an outstanding warrant for Contempt of Court. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.