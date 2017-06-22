UPDATE, Six People in Custody in Connection to Drive By Shooting

Press Release – Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a drive by shooting overnight which left three victims wounded.

On June 20th , 2017 at approximately 10:45 pm, Sheriff’s dispatch received a call through 911 of a possible drive by shooting that occurred in the 5900 block of Valerie Drive off of LA Hwy 28 West, Alexandria. According to initial reports, two vehicles drove up in front of a residence where three female subjects were standing outside and shots came from one of the vehicles, wounding all three subjects. Upon deputies arrival, they found the three females lying in the yard, each suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies

Sheriff’s Detectives responded to the scene along with the Crime Scene Unit to begin their investigation. Through their investigation, detectives learned that the victim’s became upset with the suspects due to a variety of unwanted social media posts. The parties involved began arguing via text messages which escalated into threats of violence and physical contact. Following the threats, the suspects proceeded to the victim’s residence where the shooting occurred. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Deputies and members of the US Marshals Violent Offender Taskforce located one of the suspects, identified as Jasmine Monique London, 21 of Alexandria, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation. The suspect’s vehicle was impounded by Sheriff’s Crime Scene Detectives as part of the investigation. At approximately 7:53 am, London was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for three counts Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault by Drive By Shooting, Criminal Conspiracy and Obstruction. At this time, no bond has been set on these charges.

The remaining suspects have yet to be apprehended. Sheriff’s Detectives have worked through the night in an attempt to locate and arrest the suspects involved in this incident. Detectives say their investigation is continuing this morning and more arrests are pending.

If anyone has any further information on this incident, they are asked to contact the RPSO Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727.

Arrestee: Jasmine Monique London, 21, Alexandria, LA

Charges: three counts Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Assault by Drive By Shooting, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction

UPDATE UPDATE UPDATE

Press Release – Sheriff’s Detectives have made five more arrests in connection to Tuesday nights drive by shooting on Valerie Drive.

Detectives continued their investigation yesterday into Tuesday night’s drive by shooting that sent three victims to the hospital. Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify four other suspects; Phadra Johnson, 26 of Alexandria, Renesha Nicole Collins, 21 of Alexandria, Norman Allen Coty, 23 of Alexandria and Darrenisha Danelle Jacobs, 23 of Alexandria, were all taken into custody Wednesday evening without incident by the US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force. A fifth subject, identified as Shalynne Lacomalechie Johnson, 25 of Bunkie, LA, was also arrested during the investigation for Obstruction of Justice.

All subjects have been booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where they remain on the charges and the bond amounts listed below.

Two of the victims have been released from the hospital. One victim remains in the hospital and is listed in good condition.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

“I want to commend our deputies, detectives and the US Marshals Task Force for their quick apprehensions in this investigation” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “Our community has already seen enough violence this year and I want to implore these young men and women who are engaged in these disagreements to think before they act. Their actions, like this one, could have long reaching, irreversible consequences. I am just thankful no one was killed in this incident and pray for the healing of all those involved.”

Arrestee: Phadra Johnson, 26 , Alexandria, LA

Charges: Illegal Use of a Weapon, Assault by Drive By Shooting, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice, 3 counts Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Bond: $101,000.00

Arrestee: Renesha Nicole Collins, 21, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Illegal Use of a Weapon, Assault by Drive By Shooting, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice, 3 counts Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Bond: $101,000.00

Arrestee: Norman Allen Coty, 23, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Illegal Use of a Weapon, Assault by Drive By Shooting, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice, 3 counts Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Bond: $700,000.00

Arrestee: Darrenisha Danelle Jacobs, 23, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Illegal Use of a Weapon, Assault by Drive By Shooting, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction of Justice, 3 counts Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Bond: $101,000.00

Arrestee: Shalynne Lacomalechie Johnson, 25, Bunkie, LA

Charge: Obstruction of Justice

Bond: $150,000.00