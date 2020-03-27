Drew Brees, consummate Saint, commits $5 million to Louisiana to help communities as coronavirus cases increase

Turns out Drew Brees is Hall of Fame-caliber when it comes to addressing adversity in the offseason, too.

On Thursday, Brees and his wife, Brittany, pledged to commit $5 million to Louisiana as the state battles the effect of the coronavirus, an announcement that Brees made in an Instagram post.

“The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” Brees said.

Known coronavirus cases in Louisiana have increased to more than 2,300 as of Thursday morning, with 83 deaths attributable to the virus.

Brees, the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, is poised to play his 20th NFL season this year, the last 15 in New Orleans, where he signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2006. He said in the post that he and his wife will mobilize partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver more than 10,000 meals per day throughout the state, for as long as it takes, to children on meal programs, seniors and families in need.

Thursday’s announcement fell in line with Brees’ continuous support in the Gulf South. The mission of the Brees Dream Foundation is to improve the quality of life of cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children facing adversity. He has helped raise funds for organizations, people in need and charitable endeavors, started Football ‘N’ America – a nationwide, non-contact, coed youth flag football league for kids in grades K-10, and in 2015 donated $1 million to the football program at his college alma mater, Purdue University.

“Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together,” Brees said in the post.