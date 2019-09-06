Drew Brees addresses partnership controversy

Saints veteran quarterback, Drew Brees, addresses the media about his recent commercial appearance controversy.

Brees parterned with a group, “Focus on Family” advocating “Bring Your Bible to School Day” and in this short video he promotes the event and shares his favorite bible verse.

The backlash comes from some pro-LGBT+ groups who are against the group. Some of these groups and media (Newsweek, Out Magazine, Big Easy Magazine, etc.) wrote articles and took to social media their stance on the partnership. Most of the articles read “Brees partners with Anti-Gay Group” and the list goes on.

Brees says he didn’t think issue was fair and that his main goal was about the positive impact of what the event is about. He also claims that he wasn’t aware of the group’s lobbying towards certain groups.

He has not discussed any further actions at this time.

For further commentary, you can see the videos below: