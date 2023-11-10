Dream Flights takes senior veterans to the skies for Veterans Day

PINEVILLE, La – Barbara Waller was in the army for three years. She has not been on active duty for a while, but she returned to action when she took to the sky in a refurbished open-cockpit-biplane from WWII.

“I feel free, just watching everything. You feel like your majesty of everything I guess because you can see where and what people are doing down below. But, you feel like you’re a step up.”

Several veterans at this “Dream flight” event enjoyed the feeling of freedom and being back in the air at Esler Regional Airport,.

Possibly none enjoyed it more than former paratrooper Gerald Holloway.

“After jumping out of an airplane and then being able to come back and land in the airplane, it’d be great.”

Dream Flights travels the nation giving the opportunity to senior veterans to soar 1,000 feet in the air free of charge and experience some familiar feelings.

“The wind just goes through your hair, and you feel free.”

Crew chief Max Myers calls it rewarding to give back to those who gave so much to protect the country.

“We’d like to think that we are serving these veterans and giving them another great memory, and hopefully, giving them a fun experience that can kind of stand out as a way of saying thank you.”

Holloway says, there’s nothing like it.

“It makes me feel good. It made me believe that I’ve done a little something to help everything get better.”

And although this time Waller didn’t get to take control of the plane, she did get to enjoy the company and gathering of fellow veterans to share an unforgettable experience.

“It’s like a family, you know, because everybody is doing the same thing, or they understand the language.”

-30-