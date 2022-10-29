Dream Flights honors Veterans by giving them one more flight

Dream Flights has honored more than 5,000 veterans and seniors living in long-term care communities since 2011. In 2021, Dream Flights launched Operation September Freedom, the largest barnstorming event in U.S. history and its first to honor veterans who served in a particular war. Dream Flights pilots, who primarily fly for major airlines and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves, volunteer their time to fly these veterans in the country’s largest fleet of restored/fully operational Stearman bi-planes.

Central Management Company partnered with Dream Flights to fly WWII vets so they will experience the magic of one more flight in a restored, open-cockpit Stearman biplane, the same aircraft used to train aviators during World War II.