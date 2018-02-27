Dragon Boat Races Moved to Chaplin’s Lake on NSU Campus

Press Release – NATCHITOCHES – The Natchitoches Dragon Boat Races, set for Saturday, March 3, have been moved to Chaplin’s Lake on the Northwestern State University campus, due to the closure of Cane River Lake in the aftermath of heavy rainfall.

All races will take place as planned at the new location, headquartered near the NSU Tennis Complex. Races will begin at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day with vendors, music and activities for families and spectators. Spectator admission is free.

Dragon Boat teams consist of 20 paddlers (a minimum of eight must be female) and one drummer. The helmsman will be provided. The practice schedule for teams will continue as planned this week at Chaplin’s Lake.

The cost for each team to enter is $1,200 plus a $19.95 fee. Sponsorships, which include a team entry, are $2,500 with a $19.95 fee. The cost for a vendor is $100 plus a $3.95 fee.

For more information or to register, visit northwesternalumni.com and scroll to Dragon Boat Races in the Events listings.