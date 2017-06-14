Dr. Sarah Anders Dies at 90

Dr. Sarah Frances Anders

January 5, 1927 – June 8, 2017

Dr. Sarah Frances Anders, age 90, of Pineville, Louisiana died June 8, 2017 at Regency House in Alexandria, Louisiana. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Pineville, with Dr. C. Stewart Holloway officiating.

Burial will follow in Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe, at 2:30 p.m. with Dr. Rosanne Osborne officiating.

Former students and friends are invited to meet and share their memories of Dr. Anders during visitation at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Born in Monroe, Louisiana on January 5, 1927 to Malda Elliott Anders and Edward Eugene Anders, Sarah Frances lived in West Monroe until she left at age 16 to attend college at Louisiana Tech University. After graduating in two years she worked for the pastor of First Baptist Church, Marshall, Texas until she was old enough to enroll at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.

After graduation from seminary, with a masters’ degree in Religious Education, she served on the staff of First Baptist Church, Quincy, Florida for seven years while completing two graduate degrees in sociology, a Masters and a PhD from Florida State University.

Highly respected for her academic excellence, Anders taught briefly at

Florida State before accepting the position of chair of the Sociology Department at Mary Hardin-Baylor College in 1955. She joined the faculty of Louisiana College in 1962 as chair of the Sociology Department where she held the Walker Chair of Sociology, for a time served as Acting Academic Dean, and was name Professor Emeritus of Sociology upon her retirement in 1993. Degree programs in social work, criminal justice and family life studies were added to the Sociology Department during her tenure. Her academic career also included visiting professorships at Southern Methodist University, Vanderbilt University, Duke University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

She described herself as “a Christian woman who loves to teach”. She declined numerous offers to teach at the graduate level, remaining committed to undergraduate teaching because that is “where students make up their minds on so many important things”.