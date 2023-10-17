Dr. Lindsay Gary will speak at NSU Oct. 25, screen documentary ‘Who Yo’ People’

NATCHITOCHES – Can you answer the question Who Yo‘ People? confidently? In her documentary Who Yo’ People? Dr. Lindsay Gary asks and answers just that. Gary explores the African heritage of Louisiana. Northwestern State University’s Black Studies Minor, Center for Inclusion and Diversity and Office of the Vice President for Inclusion and Diversity have teamed up to bring Gary to NSU.

Who Yo’ People? takes the audience on a journey through the vibrant history and culture of the peoples who would become known as Louisiana Creoles, while interrogating ideas of identity. It explores the culture through language, spirituality, food, music and dance as an example of African cultural continuity.

The talk is free and open to the public. Gary will speak Wednesday, October 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the Ora G. Williams Digital Media Center (NSU TV Studio), Kyser Hall Room 142.

October is Creole Heritage Month which celebrates the history and culture of Creoles across the state. According to Director of Culture and Climate Brittany Broussard, “I am excited to welcome Dr. Lindsay Gary to be here as we view her documentary Who Yo’ People? during Creole Heritage month. It is so important for our students and surrounding community to understand their history and where they have been to help drive where we are going. The culture here in Louisiana and unlike anywhere else so this is sure to be an interesting film and discussion.”

The talk is another installment of the Black Studies Speaker Series that occurs once per semester on NSU’s campus. Black Studies Advisory Council Member Nicole Gray says, “This is an awesome opportunity for the entire Natchitoches community to hear from Dr. Gary and her perspectives on African culture and education. Her approach to teaching by connecting audiences with cultural traditions and geographical lessons about the African Diaspora allows us delve deeper into African heritage and celebrate the immeasurable contributions made by people of African descent.”

NSU Coordinator for Black Studies Dr. Jasmine Wise added, “Black Studies is not a monolith but rather explores various parts of history, culture and language. I am thrilled to see and learn yet another aspect of Black Culture displayed through film.”

You can view the film trailer here. If you would like more information about the film or Gary, you can reach out to Wise at wisej@nsula.edu.