Dr. Kenneth Nash lands first tagged redfish, nets big prize

The CCA Louisiana Statewide Tournament and Angler’s Rodeo (STAR), presented by Chevron, kicked off its 27th year of competition early Saturday morning along the coast of Louisiana. In keeping with the start of STAR tournaments of the past, the first tagged redfish caught by a registered angler was hauled in during opening weekend.

On Sunday morning, Dr. Kenneth Nash and a few friends headed down river out of Venice Marina with Capt. Jon Carter of Reel Shot Guide Service. A little after 10 a.m., Capt. Carter suggested to the group it was time to make a move. Nash got his last cast in and it was a keeper. With that cast, Nash caught the first tagged (red tag) redfish of the 2021 STAR. This fish could net him a brand new Chevy Silverado courtesy of the Super Chevy Dealers of Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, pending further examination and polygraph test.

Shortly after putting the fish in the boat, he panicked and began searching for his STAR registration confirmation, and after a few minutes of checking finally found the email confirming that he registered in early April. With this sigh a relief, Nash and his friends partied all the way back to Venice Marina.

“We couldn’t be happier for Kenneth who has been a member for years,” said Rad Trascher, CCA Director of Development and STAR Tournament Director. “But it was truly amazing to watch the videos that Kenneth’s friend, Shambani Watts, shared of the excitement and joy from not only the winner, but Capt. Jon Carter and Bill Butler, the owner of Venice Marina.”

The grand prize Chevy Silverado might be off the table now but there are 99 other redfish still swimming with some great prizes like the Bent’s RV Travel Trailer, the Michelob Ultra wrapped Nautic Star and Mercury Outboard boat package as well as many other boats from Nautic Star/Mercury Outboards and Gatortail.

STAR is one of the largest and richest saltwater fishing tournaments in the state, offering over $500,000 in prizes. The tournament spans the entire Louisiana coast and is open to anglers of every age. Besides the Tagged Redfish Division, STAR has over 25 divisions, that cater to all types of saltwater anglers. The tournament lasts until Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.

“We kept saying something had to go right this weekend, after weather changes, one of our guests with a hook in his lip and so on. I can’t believe this happened,” said Nash. “Something finally went right and it was huge. Can’t believe I am winning a new Chevy Silverado.”

Registration for the tournament is only $35 and you have to be a CCA member to participate. To register as well as see a complete list of divisions, leaderboard, weigh stations, sponsors and rules, visit CCASTAR.com.

“There are tons of prizes left, so get registered today!” said STAR Tournament Director, Rad Trascher.

For more information about STAR, contact Rad Trascher at (225) 952-9200.