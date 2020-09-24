Dr. Joshua Joy Dara has been named Associate Vice President of Student Engagement and Enrichment at LC

College students today face very different technological needs than their parents’

generation. The increased demands on their attention and seismic cultural shifts that have

occurred in the last few years call for a college campus that can accommodate today’s

needs without sacrificing integrity and rigor.

With that at the forefront, Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer has announced a

restructuring of the organizational structure as well as a new mission statement for the

school.

The new mission statement: Louisiana College is a Christ-centered community committed to

Academic Excellence where students are equipped for Lives of Learning, Leading, and Serving.

The new mission statement of the college was unanimously approved by the Board of

Trustees at its May 8 meeting.

“It isn’t meant to disregard the elements of the previous mission statement established in

2006,” Brewer said, “rather to build on the strong foundation that already exists at LC. The

former mission statement has become our Guiding Principle.”

Brewer has worked diligently since taking leadership of the college in 2015 to address

organizational and fiscal issues to lead the school both effectively and efficiently—for both

a changing student body and the changing economic situation.

Colleges and universities were already facing economic issues today due to a smaller

college-age population and the rising cost of education, and LC is no exception. Since

Brewer became president, he has been reorganizing, and student retention has increased.

But faced with the new challenges that Covid-19 has wrought, it became imperative to

strategically streamline all academic and support services.

“I believe it’s my duty to the student body and this community to reach our students’

educational needs but also spiritual and emotional needs,” Brewer said. “The faculty and

staff at LC continue to be up for the challenge of preparing students for their future careers

even in the midst of some very new, real challenges.”

Research by the college as part of the formal restructure showed that a periphery of

students never felt connected, and that was not acceptable to know that students were

coming here and didn’t feel their needs being met, said Dr. Cheryl Clark, Vice President of

Academic Affairs.

“Over the past years at LC, a core of students that came here and bonded through

engagement with other freshmen and they did well,” said Dr. Cheryl Clark, vice president of

Academic Affairs. “But there was another group of students who didn’t feel included, and

we want to engage them, all of them.”

Part of the restructuring included naming a Provost, the first in Louisiana College history.

Clark, who has served as VPAA since 2017, has been named Provost, and will oversee all

Student Support Services in this role. In addition, Dr. Joshua Joy Dara has been named to

the new position of Associate Vice President of Student Engagement and Enrichment.

“My role as AVP is primarily to help the president achieve the mission, vision, strategies,

goals and objectives of LC,” Dara said. “I will be serving as a bridge between our college and

the community, and I will humanize diversity and inclusion in the process. In short, my role

is to get people simply to connect.

“For our diverse student population, it means more opportunity to be heard and be

included. Diversity and inclusion are not a nice to have, it is a business imperative. We want

people to feel welcome, feel safe, and feel they’re a part of the LC community.”

Dara will be responsible for the experiential learning initiative, diversity and inclusion,

strategic planning, faith integration, student life which encompasses the freshman year

experience, and the Center for Calling and Career.

The new three-pronged organizational structure, with Clark as provost, includes:

• Center for Residential Life and Student Engagement

• Center for Social, Mental, Physical and Spiritual Wellness

• Center for Academic Support and Enhancement

“It’s a comprehensive model that enhances the student experience by being more focused

and intentional to a student’s individual needs,” Brewer said.

Brewer believes it will resonate with returning students, as well as the incoming freshmen,

because of the school’s continued focus on being relational, relevant and rigorous.

The Center for Residential Life and Student Engagement includes housing, campus

activities, student government and organizations. Clark said moving forward the college

has future plans for new, innovative learning communities.

“This new model for the total student learning experience effectively builds upon the

strong faculty base that has shaped the culture of the college since its inception,” Brewer

said. “I am confident Dr. Clark will provide leadership enabling the college to fulfill its

Mission for Christ-centered Academic Excellence and its Vision for Preparing Graduates

and Transforming Lives.”

The Center for Social, Mental, Physical and Spiritual Wellness includes counseling and

health services, Title IX services, Chapel and spiritual events, as well as academic and

behavioral integrity issues.

The Center for Academic Support and Enrichment includes the Library and Student Success

Center, which houses many types of services for students.

“Students who need extra help or tutoring in math, English, or any other accommodations

can find can assistance here,” Brewer said.

In addition, this center includes a new advising and career planning center that builds on

the former weeklong freshman experience and creates a year-long experience for

freshmen.

Future plans include a new Center for Calling and Career that will provide a place for

students to identify their own strengths and explore their interests as they seek to

determine God’s will for their future professional role in the marketplace.

“This innovative career center is grounded in the meaning for “vocation,” a Christian based

belief that God has uniquely designed each one of us with gifts and talents oriented toward

a certain call upon our lives,” Brewer said.

The Experiential Learning Initiative will provide students opportunities to participate in

internships, service learning, study abroad and research. The college’s 2025 Strategic Plan

includes a service-learning initiative. Brewer said the college’s goal is for every student to

have credible documented experience in two of the four initiatives.

“We want our graduates to be competitive in the marketplace, and we want them to be

well-rounded and purposeful in their life direction,” Brewer said.